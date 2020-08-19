30 widows get 180 goats from Foundation in Sokoto

About 30 widows in Sokoto have received goats from a Nongovernmental International Charity Organization, Future Leaders, under Qatar Charity Foundation, to supports them.

The animals which numbered about 180 goats were channelled through the Sokoto State Zakkat and the Endowment Commission involved some selected widows from various districts of the state.

Speaking at the event, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, the Chairman of the Commission said that the gesture was to support the widows in a lasting business venture to cater for their respective needs.

“Today no fewer than 30 widows will be engaged in the business of animal rearing, in order to be able to take good care of the orphans under their care

“Each of the beneficiaries will get six goats, which includes five she-goats and a he-goat as well as N5,000, an assistant from the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission, for transportation and feeding of animals.

“However, the gesture is a continuation of the two other previous packages by the charity foundation based on the commitment by the past beneficiaries, which encouraged the selection of more widows for the assistance.

“Therefore, we want to assure the widows and other needy persons among us that the support will remain a continuous programme, in order to engage more self-reliance in our society,” he said.

