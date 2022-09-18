30 vehicles, big trucks trapped on Birnin-Gwari highway following bandits blockage ― BEPU

The Birnin Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) Kaduna State has expressed concern that Birnin-Gwari/Funtua highway remains blocked by armed bandits since September 2023.

This was even as it said over 30 vehicles including big trucks are trapped and yet to be retrieved by owners.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai also disclosed that many of the travellers that were abducted during the attack on September 1, 2022, are yet to be released.

BEPU lamented that “another disturbing scenario is that, the bandits have carted away all the loads/goods contained in the trapped vehicles and people were forced by the Armed bandits to pay huge amount of money ranging from N300,000 to N1000000 in order to bail and retrieve their trapped vehicles from the road.

Adding that the bandits charge victims defending on the size and nature of the vehicles.

To this end, “BEPU is therefore appealing for mobilization of troops to ensure opening of Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road and for retrieving of trapped vehicles unconditionally.

“The Union believes that opening of the road and sustained surveillance will help in addressing the problem of attacks on travellers and in bringing permanent peace as well as enhancing business and other economic activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA.

BEPU also said that “on Thursday, September 15, 2022, Armed bandits kidnapped three locals at farms in Kurgin Gabas Community in the Western part of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The bandits also enrouted the same Community on Friday 16th snatched motorcycle (Bajaj Model) and killed the owner (Bala Balansi) instantly before going back to the forest.





BEPU acknowledged that the security level at Birnin-Gwari to Kaduna Highway has improved following the earlier visit by GOC of 1 Div Kaduna and subsequent mobilization of troops as well as occasional aerial surveillance along the road by security agencies.

However, the union observed that attacks are being carried out to some hideouts of the bandits, particularly around Birnin-Gwari and Chikun adjoining forests.

