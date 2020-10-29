30 Northerners were not killed in Port Harcourt attacks ― Zonal ACF Chairman

The Zonal Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) South-South zone, Alh Musa Saidu has denied reports that 30 Northerners were killed in recent attacks carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Port Harcourt.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, Saidu who condemned the attacks by IPOB, however, said the victims need urgent assistance to alleviate their sufferings.

While calling on the Federal Government to provide palliatives to the victims of the attacks he called on security operatives to prosecute the perpetrators.

The ACF chieftain also lauded the proactive measures taken by Governor Nyesom Wike to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

He also described as false and baseless reports by an online media quoting one Alh Ibrahim Tukur TudunWada who is parading himself as the chairman of ACF in Rivers State and alleged that 30 people were killed.

According to him, such publication was false ‘because the person who is claiming to be the chairman of ACF in the state is not even residing in the state and has no moral justification to speak for northerners in the state.

“All the claims in the report were false particularly the thirty people he claims to have been killed. We buried out 14 corpses.

“It was myself and other God-fearing people who buried the Hausas killed by IPOB in Port Harcourt. He (Tudun Wada) was not even on the burial ground.”

He also called on the national leadership of ACF to come to Port Harcourt to tell us who is the actually the chairman of the forum that was elected by the people in the state.

