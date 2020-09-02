30 Health facilities shut in Lagos for non-compliance with regulatory standards

The Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agencies (HEFAMAA), an agency under the Lagos State Ministry of Health has sealed off 30 health facilities across the State for non-compliance to regulatory standards.

Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Abiola Idowu during a chat with newsmen on Wednesday in her office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos disclosed of the 30 health facilities that were shut between the months of July and August, five health facilities were reopened having complied with the set standards.

Adducing reasons behind the shutdown, Idowu said the facilities were shut down for infractions ranging from quackery, operating beyond schedule, lack of qualified medical personnel to non-registration of facilities and lack of basic equipment.

She however informed that the affected facilities could be reopened after all standards and instructions have been effected and approval for reopening granted by the Honourable Commissioner.

She affirmed that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration is committed to battling quackery and putting a halt to the ugly trend of having unqualified personnel work in health facilities in the state.

She added, “The Agency will continue to insist that the environment for the delivery of medical care should be suitable for the promotion and maintenance of good health. I, therefore, urge the proprietors of health facilities in the State to abide strictly by the standards to avoid being sanctioned.

“The State Government will not tolerate any form of illegal health practices in the State because such acts could jeopardize people’s health and safety,” she warned.

She urged the public to continue cooperating and supporting the State government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to the Agency to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizenry.

She further advised the populace to be cautious and desist from patronizing any health care provider without its logo or proof of registration as well as report any suspicious health care facility to the Agency.

Advising owners and operators of health facilities in the State, the Executive Secretary tasked them to ensure they complete their registration with the Agency, collect the official logo and display it at a visible position in their facilities where members of the public can see.

