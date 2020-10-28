3-year jail term awaits anyone unlawfully in possession of NYSC uniforms ―DG

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim says anyone caught unlawfully with NYSC uniforms will face a three-year jail term.

Ibrahim said this after hoodlums invaded the NYSC orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hoodlums on Tuesday carted away mattresses, food items and other materials meant for corps members.

He said that the youth claimed to be searching for palliatives.

“We don’t have palliatives in the camps, we are preparing for our orientation.

“Imagine, the youth went away with our uniforms.

“I want to appeal to Nigerian youth not to attack our camps, we don’t have palliatives there.

“It is illegal for you to use NYSC uniform and if you are caught, you will go to jail for three years,’’ Ibrahim said.

He advised the youth to return the uniforms, while urging them to key into government policies to improve their lives.

Ibrahim said that the NYSC was established for the country’s development and the scheme had contributed a lot.

