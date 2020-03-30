3 Surprise Ideas for your woman to show love with

There are many occasions where we have the opportunity to show how much we love the women in our lives. Whether it is her birthday, our wedding anniversary or some other day of celebration, we want to surprise her to show her our love and to make her feel special. A box of chocolates bought at the same time as a weekly grocery shop is not enough to make her feel special. Here are three surprises for your woman to show her how much she is loved and admired.

Romantic gifts

Jewellery

Almost all women love jewellery, but to show your love and appreciation, surprise her with something unique and special. Choose an item that your wife enjoys wearing, whether a necklace, earrings or a bracelet and check out this site for something extra special, jewellery made from natural roses preserved at the peak of perfect and gilded. Gifting jewellery incorporating a red rose represents your passionate love for her.

A night away

Be romantic and book a night away in a high-class hotel. Arrange for the housekeeping staff to put a single rose on her pillow, a bottle of champagne on ice and the lights dimmed for your arrival. This is a chance for you to show your woman your undivided attention and love.

Write a love letter

Write her a love letter in your own handwriting, even if your writing is not neat. She will appreciate your effort and a heartfelt letter describing what it is you love about how, how much you appreciate all she does for you and how grateful you are to have her in your life.

Pampering gifts

A spa visit

Everyone loves a spa, particularly if they are busy with running a home, caring for the family and going to work. A spa session close to home will help her relax and re-energise. This could include a massage along with a manicure or pedicure that will have her both looking and feeling great.

A new hairstyle

If your wife has been talking about a new hairstyle, book this with the hairdresser at the spa and add this as a surprise gift. If she is adventurous, let her choose to have treatments like a colour or tint, hair straightening or just the freedom to try whatever she wants.

Home spa

You can create a pamper session at home. Surprise her with a homemade body massage oil using essential oils and offer a relaxing massage. Let her then relax with a homemade facemaskyou have made from fresh ingredients and let her end the home spa experience with a warm bath, scented candles and a glass of her favourite drink.

Experience gifts

There are so many things that women want to experience, but the opportunities are not always available due to time or money. You know her interests and also what she is keen to learn more about. Tell her to clear a day in her diary as you have a surprise planned for her. Something she will never forget.

Masterclass

Masterclass is an online education platform for creative people who want to learn from professionals. They are high-quality video lessons that come with additional materials. There are courses for writers, singers, makeup artists, chefs and a raft of other creatives. If you look on the website and find names that you know she loves, consider signing her up to the masterclass, encouraging a current or latent talent.

Take in a show

Surprise her with tickets to a show followed by a three-course dinner and cocktail for two. This could be an opera, a musical or dramatic theatre. You could combine a cabaret show with a meal, enjoying your food whilst watching acrobats and circus acts as well as live vocal performances. Many cabaret shows turn into a party that continues well into the night.

