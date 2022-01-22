3 killed, many injured as hoodlums clash in Lagos

ABOUT three persons were between Thursday and Friday feared killed and many others critically injured during clashes between two rival groups of hoodlums, popularly known as ‘Area Boys’, at the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

The clashes, which reportedly started on Thursday involved hoodlums from the Idumota area of the Island and their counterparts from Kosoko, Martins, Tom Jones and Oluwole.

Both factions shot sporadically between Thursday night and Friday morning, causing serious confusion among residents and traders in the area.

A resident who identified himself simply as Alhaji told Saturday Tribune that the clashes were a superiority battle between the groups.

Alhaji claimed that the hoodlums had belonged in the same group before some of them revolted against their leader who is a top member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He said: “They all used to be in the same group under the leadership of the chairman of the NURTW in the area but some of them broke away from the group.

“Thursday’s clash may not be unconnected with the next general elections as those boys now want to be reckoned with and they don’t trust their leaders again.

“Since Thursday, they have been shooting and attacking one another with dangerous weapons and charms.”

Another resident, Astro, said: “They took advantage of the confusion created by the clashes to rob and attack residents and traders.

“Within the last 24 hours, they have fought at different locations, at Tom Jones, Martins and Idumota.

“They ran away when policemen came to a particular location and regrouped at another place to continue their onslaught.

“Since yesterday, they have been shooting heavily and the residents are afraid to come out of their houses. Traders are afraid to open their shops.”

The image maker of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, denied that the police had any record of deaths in the incident.

Ajisebutu said: “I am not aware of any death and normalcy has been restored in the area.”

Men from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Area “A” Command, Ebutte Ero Divisional Police Station and others were seen on Friday patrolling the area.