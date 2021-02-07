3 graduating Delta poly students die in separate motor crashes

Three final students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro and Oghara, as well as a commercial motorcyclist popularly known as okada have died in separate motor crashes on Thursday and Friday.

One of the yet-to-be identified graduating student from Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, reportedly died in a lone car accident on Friday shortly after writing his last paper.

It was learnt that the incident happened along Ovade Road in Oghara due to over-speeding as he was said to have been flung out of the car when it somersaulted into the bush.

Sources said the deceased was billed to graduate that Friday, just as a video clip of the accident scene showed the Toyota Camry car he had accident with was damaged beyond repairs.

Meanwhile, the Thursday accident that claimed the two final year female students of Ozoro Poly and an okada rider reportedly occurred hours after they had finished their final examination.

It was gathered that a motorcycle carrying one of the two female students had a head-on collision with a Lexus 330 Salon belonging to a suspected yahoo boy who was said to be “spraying” money on the road.

Sources informed that another lady, who stood on the open roof of the Lexus car, was, due to the impact of the collision, flung out of the car and was crushed by an oncoming vehicle.

“The bike man was trying to pick money that the yahoo boys were “spraying” in the air, when he lost grip of his bike and collided with the car. He died on the spot while the girl died on the way to the hospital,” a source narrated to journalists.

DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, confirmed the incidents.

She that the accident at Oghara “was a lone motor accident. The vehicle seem to have failed brake, ran into the bush and somersaulted. He died.”

