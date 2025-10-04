3 gentle rules of grief etiquette for sympathisers

When someone is grieving, the whole community often wants to help. It’s a kind thing to do, but it can be overwhelming for the person who is hurting.

It’s hard to know what to say or do, and even with good intentions, some actions can cause more pain instead of comfort. This is why the rules of grief etiquette must apply.

Here are some simple ways to support someone who is grieving:

1. Say less, do more

Sometimes, a simple “I’m sorry for your loss” or “I’m here for you” is the most powerful thing you can say. Avoid clichés like “be strong” or “don’t cry,” as they can make it seem like you’re dismissing their feelings. Grief needs space, not quick solutions.

Instead of just saying, “Let me know if you need anything,” offer specific help. Grieving people are usually too overwhelmed to ask. You could offer to cook a meal, help with chores, or take care of their kids for a while.

2. Respect their wishes

Everyone grieves differently. Some people want company and a lot of noise, while others need quiet time and space.

You should pay attention to how they’re acting and respect their need for privacy. Don’t be offended if they ask for time alone; it’s a part of their healing process.

Remember that grief doesn’t end after a few days or weeks. After the initial period of support has passed, the reality of the loss can feel even more difficult.

So, follow up on them in the following weeks and months. A simple call, text, or visit can remind them that you still care and that they’re not alone. This right here is an important role of grief etiquette.

3. Be sincere and present

When you visit them, don’t feel the need to have to fill every silence with conversation. Sometimes, just sitting quietly with them is the deepest form of comfort.

Listen more than you talk, and let your presence show that you care. Being there sincerely, with an open heart, is what matters most.

Above all, thinking about grief etiquette isn’t about following strict rules; it’s about being thoughtful, present, and kind.

When we show up with care, we help ease their burden a little and become a part of their healing.