Three armed robbery suspects met their Waterloo during a fierce gun duel that ensued between them and police operatives from B Division, Warri Area Command, Delta State.

The hoodlums were reportedly on a robbery operation along Ugborikoko/Giwa-Amu Airport Road, Warri, in an unregistered black Toyota Corolla car on Thursday morning.

Acting on a distress call, DPO of the division, SP Bolarinwa Alabi, led his team to confront the hoodlums and gun battle ensued.

Three of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while other members of the gang reportedly escaped with bullet injuries.

The injured suspects gave up the ghost while they were being taken to the hospital, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta Command, DSP Bright Edafe, noted.

He added that items recovered from the suspects included one cut-to-size locally-fabricated gun, two live cartridges, the unregistered black Toyota Corolla car, and eight different vehicle keys.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…





Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…