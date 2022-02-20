3 die, IDP camps destroyed in Maiduguri fire incident

NO fewer than three persons died on Friday when fire burnt down more than camps housing 3,000 internally displaced person in Muna , Borno State.

A survivor of the fire incident, Hassana Lawal, told Sunday Tribune that: ‘We just saw a smoke coming out from one of the IDP’s camps and before we know what was happening, the fire has spread all over. We lost our valuables and foodstuffs to the fire incident.”

The Director- General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, remarked that during the assessment of the camp, three people were confirmed death.

She said the agency would continue to assess the level of damage in the camp and offer assistances to the affected persons.