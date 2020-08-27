3 arrested as security personnel barricades Shiites worship centre in Sokoto

Not less than 15 operational vehicles of combined security personnel were on Wednesday morning stationed in front of the worship centre (Markaz) of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Sokoto State.

The heavily armed security personnel which comprises of the army, mobile police, and others arrested three members of the movement.

A member of the group who spoke on behalf of the Shiite group in the state, Mainasara Ibrahim Sokoto, said they woke up with a perplexing situation this morning as security operatives with arms stationed themselves everywhere right in front of their worship place.

“We are shocked that this morning over 20 vehicles loaded with security personnel blanketed our area. They arrested three of our children. The security agencies rained insults on us. They were here for an hour and a half.

“Our plea is that the security agencies should understand that by Constitution we have the right to worship without being molested.

“They are by that same constitution empowered to guide, protect and safeguard us not minding how we worship so long as we are citizens of this country.”

Reacting to the development, the state police command spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq said he was not aware of any barricade at the Shiite’s premises.

The police image maker in the state, however, added that the security personnel seen within the state is part of their increased presence and surveillance.

