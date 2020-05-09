3.1m households to benefit from homegrown school feeding programme

No fewer than 3.1 million households across the country are expected to benefit from the Federal Government’s Homegrown School Feeding programme during the lockdown period.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this during a media chat at Disabled Colony located at Karmajiji village along Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, Abuja, where she handed over palliative items to 520 beneficiaries.

While delivering the palliatives to the people living with disabilities (PLWD), Farouq reiterated the present administration resolve toward extending the palliatives to other vulnerable groups across the country through their respective State Governments.

According to the World Bank estimates, this very special group made up 15 per cent of the Nigerian population and represents one of the most vulnerable groups in the country.

She explained that the framework and modalities to mitigate challenges faced by persons living with disabilities to implement the Federal Government work plan, as well as the Ministry’s road maps for sustainable mitigation and all matters relatinto people living with disabilities, is focused most especially on how the people living with disabilities can benefit from the Federal Government intervention aimed at cushioning the effects of COVID -19 pandemic and consequent lockdown.

“At the end of that event, we convened a technical working group that would come up with actionable plans and strategies. I want to assure you that we will take the appropriate action as soon as the technical working group submits its report,” she stated.

