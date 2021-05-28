2nd year in office: Gov Inuwa, Emir of Gombe, govt functionaries attend special Juma’at prayer

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III and top government functionaries, on Friday, attended a special Juma’at prayer held to commemorate the Governor’s two years in office.

The special prayer session, which was conducted at the Bubayero Central Mosque, Gombe was a prelude to Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s 2nd-anniversary celebration which climaxes Saturday, 29th May 2021.

In a sermon presided over by Imam Hammari, the Islamic cleric called on the citizens of the Gombe State to always pray for the leadership of the State for God to direct and give them the wisdom to lead.

He described leadership as an ordained institution by God that must be respected and revered by all men and women of goodwill as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Governor of Gombe State.

He prayed God to continue to guide and protect the Governor as he delivers on his campaign promises of making the State a bastion of hope and beacon of socio-economic development in the northeast and Nigeria.

The Special prayer session, which held simultaneously, was attended by the speaker Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Luggerewo, the secretary to the Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the Chief of staff Inuwa Kari, Commissioners, Special Advisers, heads of security agencies, local government chairmen and other top Government functionaries.

