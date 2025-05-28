2nd year anniversary: Tinubu will outperform Buhari — Anakwenze

The former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, ethnic group, and religious affiliation, to continue supporting the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in order to make Nigeria great.

He noted that the achievements recorded so far within two years in office indicate that President Tinubu will surpass his immediate predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Anakwenze disclosed this while speaking to journalists recently at his residence in the Abagana community, located in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, shortly after being appointed as the new regent of the town.

He stated that, given the way President Tinubu is piloting the nation’s affairs, particularly in the area of appointments and his mutual relationships with state governors regardless of political affiliation, it is evident that the President is committed to strengthening regional development, peace, unity, and national cohesion.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will outperform Buhari because of his leadership style. His appointment of a PDP chieftain and former governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, and Amb. Bianca Ojukwu (APGA) as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, alongside his continued cordial relationship with state governors, is proof that the President is set to elevate the country to greater heights.”

Anakwenze, who is currently the regent of Abagana Kingdom, however, urged the President to reduce the appointment of unqualified individuals into his cabinet.

He used the media engagement to issue a stern warning to the PDP against fielding Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

