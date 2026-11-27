The Osun State Chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, (IPAC), has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration for a second term, while charging him to deepen good governance and deliver more impactful dividends of democracy to the people of Osun State.

In a statement issued in Osogbo on Friday by the state chairman of IPAC, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, the council described the governor’s re-election as an expression of confidence by the electorate in his first-term performance and a mandate for consolidation, noting that the second term offers a fresh opportunity to correct lapses, strengthen institutions and leave a lasting legacy.

IPAC urged the governor to ensure that appointments into his new cabinet are based strictly on competence, experience and character.

It cautioned Adeleke against the use of appointments as political compensation and insisted that only round pegs should be placed in round holes.

“The re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke shows the will of the Osun people. However, history will not remember the fanfare of the inauguration. It will remember what this second term delivers to the ordinary citizen. This is the time to raise the bar.

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“The governor must put round pegs in round holes. Osun State needs commissioners who understand their portfolios, who can initiate policies, drive implementation and be held accountable for results,” the statement noted.

IPAC also called for a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism for all government projects to guarantee quality delivery and value for money, stressing that no project should be abandoned or poorly executed.

It stated that contractors must be held to contractual standards, advising the administration to always ascertain the needs of communities before siting projects, saying development must be demand-driven and not imposed.

“Government must feel the pulse of citizens before siting projects in any area. Development must be demand-driven, not imposed. When people are consulted, they own the project and protect it,” IPAC said.

The council urged the Governor to carry stakeholders along in major policy decisions, noting that inclusive governance promotes peace, trust and sustainable development.

It also recommended a reduction in the number of political aides as part of efforts to cut the cost of governance and free resources for critical sectors.

“We urge the Governor to reduce the number of aides in the interest of sound financial management. Resources saved from the cost of governance should be redirected to roads, schools, hospitals and job creation,” the statement said.

The statement further called for equitable distribution of developmental projects across the three senatorial districts, warning that no part of the state should feel marginalised, and specifically demanded massive recruitment of teachers to address shortages in public schools and recruitment of health workers to strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

“Osun needs massive recruitment of teachers and health workers. Our classrooms are overstretched, and our health centres are understaffed. This second term must decisively address these gaps,” IPAC said.

The council concluded by expressing optimism that faithful implementation of the agenda would make Adeleke’s second term a defining era in the development of the state.

“The people have given the Governor a second mandate. He must repay that trust with a second term that posterity will remember,” it added.