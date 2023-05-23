Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has said Nigerians will remember President Mohammadu Buhari legacies including the ongoing commissioning of the second Niger bridge in Onitsha and Ebele Ofunneamaka Okeke Federal Secretariat Awka respectively, when he leaves office May 29, 2023.

Soludo disclosed this visually, on Tuesday, in Onitsha during the official commissioning of the two above-mentioned Federal projects in Anambra State.

The governor said the Second Niger Bridge will attract more social-economic activities in the Southeast region.

He wished the President well as he prepared to leave office, come May 29, 2023.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who also commended the President, said his heart was full of joy and his eyes full of tears over the opening of the second Niger bridge, even though the Igbos did not vote for him.

“He asks for our votes and we do not vote for him and yet we have gotten a second Niger bridge. It is a thing of joy for me.

“On behalf of myself, the South East governors, Ohaneze leaders and the entire people of the region present here. I, Governor Hope Uzodinma, I say thank you Mr. President.”

