2nd Janet Oluwasanmi Foundation’s Awards holds 21 January

The second and 2022 Janet Olufunmilayo Oluwasanmi Foundation Anglican Grammar School Igbara-Oke, JOOF-AGSI, Public Lecture and Awards Presentation, will hold on 21 January at the Janet Olufunmilayo Oluwasanmi Computer Centre Hall, Anglican Grammar School Igbara-Oke, Igbara-Oke. Ifedore LGA. Ondo State.

In a statement signed by Engr Alexander Elemo, chairman JOOF-AGSI and Ms Korede Obe, secretary, the lecture, with the topic, “The role of Computer Education in skills and capacity building towards modern-day Employment. Computer education as an ingredient to the setting up of future business opportunities and an alternative to career attainment” is expected to be delivered by

Prof Benjamin Oluwabunmi Omolayo, an AGSI alumnus and Professor of Psychology & Director of the Counselling and Human Development Centre, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ondo State.

Prof Babajide Elemo of the Department of Biochemistry, Lagos State University is billed to chair the occasion where awards and prizes will be given to five students and one teacher of AGSI who has distinguished themselves and performed excellently well during the current school academic calendar year.