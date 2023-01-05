2nd Janet Oluwasanmi Foundation’s Awards holds 21 January

Latest News
By Victor Ogunyinka
2nd Janet Oluwasanmi Foundation's Awards holds 23 January
Prof Omolayo

The second and 2022 Janet Olufunmilayo Oluwasanmi Foundation Anglican Grammar School Igbara-Oke, JOOF-AGSI, Public Lecture and Awards Presentation, will hold on 21 January at the Janet Olufunmilayo Oluwasanmi Computer Centre Hall, Anglican Grammar School Igbara-Oke, Igbara-Oke. Ifedore LGA. Ondo State.

In a statement signed by Engr Alexander Elemo, chairman JOOF-AGSI and Ms Korede Obe, secretary, the lecture, with the topic, “The role of Computer Education in skills and capacity building towards modern-day Employment. Computer education as an ingredient to the setting up of future business opportunities and an alternative to career attainment” is expected to be delivered by

Prof Benjamin Oluwabunmi Omolayo, an AGSI alumnus and Professor of Psychology & Director of the Counselling and Human Development Centre, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ondo State.

Prof Babajide Elemo of the Department of Biochemistry, Lagos State University is billed to chair the occasion where awards and prizes will be given to five students and one teacher of AGSI who has distinguished themselves and performed excellently well during the current school academic calendar year.

You might also like
Latest News

NAFDAC generated N2.5bn internally during my 1st term — Adeyeye

Latest News

Abiodun urges police to unmask killers of Abeokuta couple, son

Top News

Afe Babalola expresses fears presidential election will be won by politician with…

Latest News

Olukotun, renowned political scientist, media scholar is dead

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More