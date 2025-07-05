2Face controversy: Family, friends speak out amid apology backlash

The recent public apology issued by Nigerian music legend, 2Face Idibia, over his comments on men and commitment has sparked a heated debate, with family and friends weighing in on the controversy.

According to reports, 2Face’s apology was met with skepticism, with many believing he was forced to retract his statement.

Media personality, Daddy Freeze, claimed that 2Face was being controlled by someone, while former dancehall star, Cynthia Morgan, accused 2Face’s wife, Natasha Osawaru, of allegedly forcing him to issue the apology.

In a shocking turn of events, 2Face’s brother, Charles Idibia (Charlybrave), penned an emotional open letter to the singer, accusing Natasha of manipulation and control.

Charlybrave detailed alleged instances of Natasha’s meddling, including isolating 2Face from his business and personal life.

Meanwhile, media personality, Do2dtun, expressed concern over 2Face’s well-being, stating that the singer’s apology video seemed unnatural. Do2dtun believes 2Face needs help and recommended therapy, suggesting that someone was exploiting his vulnerability.

The situation has raised questions about the dynamics of 2Face’s personal life and the impact of his public apology.

As the debate continues, many are calling on 2Face to prioritise his well-being and take action to protect himself.

With family and friends speaking out, the controversy surrounding 2Face’s apology is unlikely to die down anytime soon. One thing is certain, however, 2Face’s fans and the public are eager to see how this situation unfolds.