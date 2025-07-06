2Baba’s new romance in trouble as Natasha fumes over loyalty remark

There are fresh troubles in the new love affair of Nigerian music legend 2Baba as his new partner, Natasha, is reportedly unsettled by a controversial comment he made during a recent podcast appearance.

R gathered that the Afro-pop star stirred a hornet’s nest after stating that men are not naturally wired to stay faithful to one woman, a remark that has since gone viral and drawn criticism from fans and insiders alike.

2Baba made the statement while appearing on media personality Nedu’s newly launched podcast, having parted ways with The Honest Bunch.

During the conversation, he said: “Let’s be real… as a man, even if you have the most beautiful, loyal, and respectful woman by your side, you’ll still see one or two babes wey go shake you.”

The comment, which echoed a similar admission he made years ago, it was gathered, did not sit well with Natasha, who is said to be deeply hurt and rethinking the future of their relationship.

According to sources close to the couple, the timing of the remark was particularly painful given the efforts Natasha has been making to support 2Baba during his current phase of rebuilding.

READ ALSO: 2Baba’s new love, Natasha Osawaru, adds ‘Idibia’ to her name on Instagram