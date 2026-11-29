Two days after releasing his much-anticipated album, The Oldest Young Man, Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, appears ready to turn a new page, with a clear message to his fans: the music comes first and there is no room for more drama.

The 15-track album arrives after six years since his last studio project, Warriors, released in 2020. But for the musician, the new body of work is not just about returning to the album scene. It is also a reflection of a journey filled with love, disappointments, personal battles, loyalty and lessons that have shaped his life.

In the days leading up to the release, 2Baba gave fans an insight into the experiences behind the project, admitting that life had exposed him to different realities, some beautiful and others far from pleasant.

“Life has shown us plenty, from Special Love to pure Mental moments, and even people with Crocodile Tears,” he wrote.

The singer, who has never shied away from expressing himself through music, continued with a declaration that captures his commitment to his profession despite the different experiences he has encountered.

“But through all the Yeye Things, I stay Loyal to the craft and to the real ones,” he said.

He rounded off the message with gratitude, writing: “Now E Don Be, we Thank God for the journey.”

Those words offer a glimpse into the thinking behind The Oldest Young Man, with the singer drawing from experiences that have tested relationships, friendships and his personal resolve. The expressions in his message also appear in the album’s tracklist, including ‘Special Love’, ‘Mental’, ‘Crocodile Tears’, ‘Yeye Things’, ‘Loyal’ and ‘E Don Be’.

For 2Baba, however, the most important message surrounding the album is that his fans should expect more music from him. Having acknowledged that he has kept them waiting for good music for a while, the singer is making it clear that the period of waiting should give way to a more consistent musical engagement.

He has effectively drawn a line between the distractions that have surrounded his life and the work that first brought him widespread recognition. His position is that he has given fans enough of the drama and that the attention should now return to his music.

“No more drama, it is music all the way,” is the message he is putting across as he reconnects with listeners through the new project.

The album features Jumabee, Faze, Magnito, Kunmie, Mavo and Fave, bringing together artistes from different musical backgrounds on a collection that explores several themes and sounds.

Among the tracks are ‘First of All’, ‘Happy’, ‘Permit Me’, ‘Special Love’ featuring Kunmie, ‘Mental’ featuring Fave, ‘Yeye Things’, ‘Loyal’, ‘Kiss’ featuring Mavo, ‘Pim Pim Pim’ featuring Jumabee and ‘Crocodile Tears’ featuring Magnito.

The project also features ‘Kogbagidi’, ‘E Don Be’, ‘Location’, ‘Thank God’ featuring Faze and ‘Something’.

The collaboration with Faze on ‘Thank God’ is particularly noteworthy, bringing together two former members of Plantashun Boiz, the group that also featured Blackface and played an important role in the early development of contemporary Nigerian pop music.

Beyond the collaborations, the album presents 2Baba at a point where he is drawing from years of experience. Its title, The Oldest Young Man, captures the interesting place he occupies in the industry: a veteran with decades of experience who continues to identify with the energy and creativity of younger musicians.

For an artiste whose songs have accompanied different generations of Nigerians, music has remained more than a profession. It has been his means of communicating emotions, telling stories and finding expression through the different seasons of life.

That connection is also reflected in his gratitude to God, his fans, family and associates who have stood by him. His reference to the “real ones” is a reminder that, beyond the disappointments he alluded to, he remains appreciative of those who have stayed with him.

From his Plantashun Boiz days to his successful solo career, 2Baba has built an impressive catalogue, with songs such as ‘African Queen’, ‘True Love’, ‘Implication’, ‘If Love Is A Crime’ and ‘Only Me’ establishing his place among Nigeria’s most enduring music stars.

His live performances and music tour engagements have also kept him connected to audiences, reinforcing the relationship he has built with fans over the years.

Now, with The Oldest Young Man finally out, the singer appears determined to make the next chapter of his career more about the music than the conversations surrounding his private life.

He has acknowledged the long wait, expressed gratitude for the journey and reminded his audience where his loyalty lies.

w“Through all the Yeye Things, I stay Loyal to the craft and to the real ones,” he said. For 2Baba, that is the message behind this return: the journey continues, but this time, it is music all the way.