2Baba dismisses London arrest rumour, explains absence from UK tour

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has debunked viral reports claiming he was arrested in London over an alleged altercation with his wife, Natasha Osawaru.

The speculation was fueled by a controversial blogger who alleged that the singer missed his UK tour performance on Thursday because he had been detained on domestic violence charges.

Reacting in a video message, 2Baba clarified that his absence was due to a medical emergency, not an arrest.

He expressed gratitude to fans who showed up for the concert and assured them that plans were underway to make it up to them.

“First of all, I want to say everyone that came out, I appreciate you. We had a medical emergency, it was tough. To the organizers and everyone that came out, we go regroup and make something beautiful happen. And please, if una no sabi something, make una no talk abeg. This allegedly, I don tire,” he stated.

The singer, who traditionally married Natasha, an Edo State lawmaker, in July 2025 after ending his marriage with actress Annie Macaulay, has urged fans to disregard the false reports.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE