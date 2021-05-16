2Baba, Chike to perform as NGX Group launches ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of Campaign’

Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia is set to perform at the launch of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s campaign, ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’. The legend will be joined by ‘boo of the booless’, Chike to provide first-class entertainment at the virtual event scheduled to hold on Tuesday.

‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ comes on the back of the successful demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange which led to the emergence of NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited. According to NGX Group, the campaign is designed to project its new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ serves to amplify NGX Group’s new brand identity and spotlight the growth potential of the African continent. Participants who wish to attend the virtual launch of the campaign can register via https://ngxgroup.com/the-stock-africa-is-made-of .

Commenting on the campaign, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, (OON) stated: “The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ is designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders. Built around the new corporate identity, the campaign emphasises the vibrancy and dynamism of NGX Group and its subsidiaries. It provides stakeholders with an immersive experience through creative messaging and opportunities for direct engagement with the brand. Our goal is not only to celebrate this pivotal point in our journey, but to also show our stakeholders that we are ready and able to explore new frontiers in our quest to be the partner and platform of choice for meeting their business, financial and investment objectives.”

From information gathered, other industry leaders joining Mr. Onyema as speakers at the event include Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Group Chairman, NGX Group Plc; Dr. Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Lamido Yuguda, CFA, Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission; Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON), Chairman, Dangote Group; Masai Ujiri, President, Toronto Raptors; Tony Elumelu, (CON), Chairman, Heirs Holdings; Temi Popoola, CFA, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited; and Ms. Tinuade Awe, CEO, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited. The event will be moderated by veteran master of ceremonies, Ik Osakioduwa.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…