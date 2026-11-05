2Baba announces release date for new album ‘Oldest Young Man’

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has announced November 27, 2026, as the release date for his forthcoming studio album, Oldest Young Man.

The African Queen crooner announced the date on his official Instagram account, @official2baba, on Thursday, describing the project as a collection of timeless music.

“The legacy continues. OLDEST YOUNG MAN drops 27.11.26. Timeless music, no expiration date,” he wrote.

The forthcoming project will be 2Baba’s first studio album since the release of Warriors in 2020, marking a six-year interval between his last album and the new project.

The veteran singer had earlier given his fans a hint about the project in an Instagram post in August, expressing excitement ahead of its release.

“I’ve lived it, I’ve seen it, I’m still here. My new album, Oldest Young Man, is coming soon,” he wrote.

2Baba rose to prominence in the Nigerian music industry in the 1990s as a member of Plantashun Boiz, a music group he co-founded with Blackface and Faze in 1996.

Following the group’s emergence, he established himself as one of Nigeria’s pioneering Afropop artistes, earning recognition for his musical contributions and influence on successive generations of performers.

His discography includes Face 2 Face (2004), Grass 2 Grace (2006), The Unstoppable (2009), The Unstoppable International Edition (2010), Away and Beyond (2012), The Ascension, Rewind, Select, Update (2015) and Warriors (2020).

Oldest Young Man will be his ninth studio album, following Warriors, his eighth studio project.

The announcement has set the stage for the veteran musician’s return to the album scene after six years, as fans anticipate the release of his latest musical offering.

(NAN)