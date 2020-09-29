29-year-old man bags death sentence for killing, cultism in Ekiti

An Ekiti State High court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday sentenced one Gbenga Aluko, 29 to death by hanging for involving in cultism and killings of three residents in the state.

While delivering his judgment, Justice Abiodun Adesodun said the prosecutor was able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused.

He said, “The penalty for the offence committed and established against the accused is death, he is hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May the Lord have mercy on your soul.”

According to the charge against the accused, he was found to be a member of a prohibited secret society of Eiye Fraternity, contrary to section 4 of the Secret Cult (Abolition and Prohibition) First Amendment Law No.6, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2017.

In his confessional statement, Gbenga said he and his cult members in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital masterminded the killings of some people who were believed to be cult members.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Julius Ajibare called two witnesses but tendered no exhibit while the accused called no witness but spoke through his counsel Femi Adetoye.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to safety guidelines or risk sanctions.

This is contained in a press statement by Jibril Dardau, Acting General Manager (Corporate Affairs) on Friday in Lokoja.

Dardau quoted Moghalu as saying that non-adherence to the guidelines would attract sanctions.

The Heads of maritime agencies have looked at the possibility of utilizing the Onitsha river ports and other dry ports scattered across the country towards decongesting the Lagos ports and also easing the pressure on the roads.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online over the weekend by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Spokesman, Mr Jibril Darda’u, the third Heads of maritime agencies meeting which held in Lokoja, Kogi State, agreed that it was imperative that the nation’s waterways are used maximally towards cargo evacuation from the ports in Lagos.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday confirmed that he was in consultation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections. Ortom said that he had told the opposition party to allow him to make a consultation with his close allies. I have been invited to rejoin APC ― Ortom

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said the emergence of Professor Florence Obi as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar bears eloquent testimony to the capacity of the womenfolks to effectively manage leadership position in the country.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/omo-agege-lauds-emergence-of-prof-florence-obi-as-unical-first-female-vc/