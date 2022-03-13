29- year-old hairdresser narrates how she escaped from kidnapper’s den in Ondo

A 29- year-old hairdresser, Morayo Ayeni, who was abducted in her shop in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state, has narrated how she escaped from the kidnapper’s den in a forest at the outskirts of the town.

The traumatised lady disclosed that she was hypnotised by the suspected kidnappers who visited her shop and ordered her to get into the car while she was driven off from the area with another woman who was in her shop to do her hair.

According to her, the other woman abducted with her came to retouch her hair “but I declined because I was preparing for the association meeting and she started begging me.

She, however, received a call on her phone and claimed not to know the caller while he asked the caller to stop disturbing her but later described my shop to the man who later traced her to my shop.

“She couldn’t place the man’s face but immediately the man alighted from his vehicle, he ordered us to get into the car and we couldn’t argue with him and he drove us away from the shop.”

The hairdresser said “That was all I could remember, by the time I regained consciousness, the man was talking to someone on the other end that he was able to pick two ladies.

He was asked to deposit us at a particular place but when they noticed people might suspect them, they took us to the other side and instructed the boys who are with him not to allow us to escape.

It was when we were being led into the bush that I took the courage to run away while they were discussing and not looking at me but the other woman was still there.

“The leader of the team ordered the boys to apprehend me, that if I escape they will be killed in my place. I used all my strength to run from the bush without looking back and I don’t know how I was able to escape from these men.

I was so lucky to meet some Amotekun officials when I got to the main road after taking a bike and I explained what happened to them, while some of them took me to Ore and some went after the kidnappers.

The Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed that his men rescued the victim along Ore/ Ondo highway, saying his men had been combing the bush to bring the abductors to book, warned the residents of the state to be vigilant and wary of people with.

