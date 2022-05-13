28 royal families urge Oyo Mesi to shun bias in selection of next Alaafin

Members and leaders of the 28 royal families in Oyo town have urged the Oyo Mesi shun bias and abstain from further marginalisation of their families in the selection of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Head of the Isale Oja Agunloye, Abdulkareem Ishaq and the Chairman of Agunloye Princes, Isale Oja, Alhaji Yusuf Tela, noted that families of the other 28 children of Agunloye have been perennially marginalised in the selection of Alaafin of Oyo, adding that they won’t such bias stand this time around.

In an interview in Oyo on Thursday, both Ishaq and Tela stated that it was the turn of the 28 families to produce the next Alaafin.

Saturday Tribune reports that the Alaafin stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on April 22, 2022.

Ishaq who spoke extensively on the issue said: “Nineteen princes have already shown interest from the 28 royal families become the next Alaafin. It is our turn now to produce the Alaafin, so, we are appealing to the Oye Mesi to pick one of our princes.

“We will not allow just one of the 29 children of our father to continue to produce the Alaafin. It is not possible, we are not going to allow that.

“We will go to court to enforce our rights. They want to suppress the remaining 28 families but we won’t allow that to happen again.

“Members of the 28 marginalised families have been meeting and we have resolved to make sure that we are not cheated this time.”