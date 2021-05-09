28 killed, 7 missing as commercial boat carrying 100 passengers capsizes in Niger

28 persons were confirmed dead on Saturday evening as a commercial boat conveying 100 passengers capsized in Niger State.

Seven other passengers were declared missing by the State Emergency Management Agency.

The NSEMA Director-General, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Sunday in Minna, the state capital, said 65 passengers survived the incident.

The statement added that the boat mishap occurred around 6:00 pm on Saturday between Zumba in Shiroro local government area of the state and Tija village in Munya local government.

Inga stressed that the passengers on board the ill-fated boat who were specifically from Tija Village in Munya local government area of the state were travelling from Zumba in Shiroro LGA.

The NSEMA DG said the accident occurred about 50 meters to their destination when the wooden boat broke into different parts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.