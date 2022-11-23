27-year-old woman allegedly stabs husband to death during make-up sex

Barely three months after reconciling with her husband, a 27-year-old woman, Odunayo Olumale allegedly stabbed her husband, Olamilekan Salaideen to death while trying to make a sexual advance on her.

The suspect was paraded alongside other 25 suspects for various crimes at the State Police Command, Eleyele Ibadan on Wednesday.

The suspect, as briefed by the Police returned to her husband’s house after three months of separation.

The deceased, according to the police report made a sexual advance to the suspect on the night of the incident but the moves were turned down.

Displeased with the disposition of his wife, the husband after failure attempts to force his way which resulted in violence.

The deceased allegedly smashed the mobile phone of his wife and this forced the suspect to retaliate by stabbing her husband with a knife in the upper region of the chest

The incident was reported at the Durbar Police Headquarters, Oyo town by the father of another deceased.

Parading the suspect, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso stated, ” On 17/11/2022 one Ismaila Tijani reported at Durbar Divisional police headquarters that about 0223hrs of 16/11/2022 his son named Olamilekan Salaideen aged 35 years was stabbed to death by his wife, Odunayo.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased and his wife returned to their home in the Oko Oba area of Oyo town on the day of the incident after three months of separation.

“The deceased made a move to have sexual intercourse with his wife but was rejected, this further led to a struggle when the deceased collected and smashed his wife”s phone on the ground and in retaliation, the deceased was stabbed in the chest, leading to his death.”

In another development, the police have paraded 25 suspects for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, cultism and other vices

Dangerous weapons including locally made pistols, knives were recovered

