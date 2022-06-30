27-year-old man renounces IPOB membership over killing of father, brother

A 27-year-old man, Kingsley Amaobi Egbujor, has reportedly renounced his membership in the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over the killing of his father and elder brother who were also members.

Making this disclosure to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Monday, while reacting to the Monday sit-at-home order in the Southeast zone, an uncle to Kingsley, Chief Emeakachie Egbujor, recalled that, “my nephew, Kingsley Amaobi Egbujor, renounced his membership of IPOB because his father and elder brother who were IPOB members were killed by Nigeria security men”.

Giving an account of how they were killed, he hinted that the son joined his father and brother in the IPOB struggle to actualise a sovereign state of Biafran and stop terrorists’ invasion of the South-East zone.

“The trio of father, elder brother and Kingsley Amaobi Egbujor also participated in the Nkpor IPOB protest where Nigerian military killed scores of IPOB members on March 29th, 2016.

“My brother who is Kingsley Amaobi Egbujor’s father escaped to his village in Imo State and out of fear ran away from there and was not seen again until his corpse and that of one of his associates were found in Ekiti State, allegedly butchered by Fulani terrorists even as some of his associates were killed by the military in Nkpor,” he hinted.

He said that “Kingsley Amaobi Egbujor’s elder brother and his friends were arrested by the Onitsha military men and they have not returned till today. Kingsley was advised to run away by his kinsmen and he ran to Dubai in February 2017 and his mother fell sick (stroke disease).

“In 2017 when IPOB was proscribed by Federal Government, Kingsley was not comfortable because of his mother’s health condition and missing elder brother and on 10 February 2018, he came back and was told that his mother had died.

“He was advised to leave for his dear life to avoid being killed as the proscription on IPOB would be worse for him, especially as most youths were being wanted to be killed by military and other security operatives.

“He then thought it wise by renouncing IPOB on April 28, 2018, having lost father, mother and brother in the name of IPOB and started getting threats from ESN, the IPOB militia and he left for Ghana in June 2018 to save his life. He however stayed between Ghana and Benin Republic for a month and again returned to Nigeria.





“With the arrest of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government, in mid-2021, it showed the seriousness to kill proscribed IPOB members seen anywhere in Nigeria and as Igbo Christian, he couldn’t stay in Northern Nigeria or Southwest where innocent people are being massacred daily by terrorists Fulani Jihadists.

“Consequently, in 2019 he fled Nigeria, masquerading as a dancer to Latvia that was holding an international dance event where he sought political asylum.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

27-year-old man renounces IPOB…