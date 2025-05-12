27 suspected criminals nabbed for robbery, kidnapping, cultism in Lagos

The Lagos police have arrested 27 suspects linked to armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, and other crimes over the past two weeks, the command announced on Monday.

This was disclosed to newsmen on Monday at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja by the spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

The police spokesperson also stated that officers recovered two firearms, seven rounds of ammunition, one vehicle, one tricycle, three battle axes, three cutlasses, charms, and other contraband.

While giving a breakdown of the arrests, he stated that those apprehended included two armed robbers who shot and killed a tricyclist while dispossessing him of his tricycle, two fathers who defiled their daughters, cult members, kidnappers, and others.

The Lagos police spokesperson said, “Good afternoon, good people of Lagos and gentlemen of the press. Today, we present to you some of the achievements of the Lagos State Police Command in the past two weeks.

“During this period, we arrested twenty-seven suspects involved in various crimes, including murder, defilement, kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalism, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and more.”

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, also stated: “From these cases, we recovered a total of two firearms, seven rounds of ammunition, one vehicle, one tricycle, three battle axes, three cutlasses, charms, and other contraband.”

According to him: “On 27 April 2025 at about 21:00 hours, detectives of the Command received a report from a 15-year-old female survivor that earlier that day, at about 20:00 hours, one Kalid ‘m’ invited her from Orile to Yusuf Esan area of Amukoko, where he and seven others forcibly had carnal knowledge of her.”

“On the same day, at about 13:30 hours, operatives of the Command received a distress call reporting that one Quadri ‘m’, aged 25, had been attacked by two suspected cultists armed with dangerous weapons at Alagbado area.

“A team of operatives was immediately mobilised to the scene, where the suspects, identified as Riliwan Afuape ‘m’, aged 26, and Bamidele Ayobami ‘m’, aged 29, were arrested and detained. The victim, who sustained a machete cut on his right hand, was rescued and rushed to General Hospital, Ile-Epo, for treatment.

According to the police spokesperson, preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim was attacked because he refused to join the suspects’ cult group.

In another incident, “On 28 April 2025 at about 07:00 hours, operatives of the Command received a distress call that two suspected armed robbers had been caught by an angry mob and were being beaten and about to be lynched at Suru Alaba Community, Ajegunle.

Based on the report, operatives were immediately mobilised to the scene, where the suspects, identified as Azeez Anafi ‘m’, aged 25, alias ‘Stainless’, and Damilare Brown ‘m’, aged 25, were rescued and taken into police custody. A locally made pistol with one expended cartridge and a suspected stolen tricycle were also recovered at the scene.

“However, preliminary enquiries revealed that the suspects and their cohorts, who are still at large, fired at a rider named Abubakar ‘m’, aged 35, while attempting to dispossess him of his motorcycle in the same community. He died on the spot.”

Also, “On 1 May 2025 at about 16:50 hours, detectives of the Command received a report from a complainant who stated that his son, Hassan ‘m’, aged 14, had been kidnapped by a group of suspected kidnappers at Olodi-Apapa area. The perpetrators demanded a ransom of twenty million naira (₦20,000,000) for his release.

“Operatives were immediately deployed to the point of ransom collection at Total Filling Station, Wema Bridge, Apapa. The team arrested one of the kidnappers, Musa Shaibu ‘m’, aged 25. The operatives then proceeded to the kidnappers’ hideout at a hotel in Ajegunle area, where the victim was being held.”

According to the police, “He was rescued unhurt, debriefed, and reunited with his family. Meanwhile, the manager of the hotel, Remilekun Ajilola ‘f’, aged 41, was also arrested and taken into police custody for further investigation.”

