27 feared dead in Kwara boat mishap

Few months after a boat mishap claimed over 100 lives in Gbajibo community in the Kaiama local government area of Kwara state, another boat mishap incident has claimed the lives of 27 people in the area.

Tribune Online gathered that passengers in the Kwara boat mishap were returning from market expedition in Niger state when the incident occurred.

It was also gathered that the incident which happened in the night, was as a result of passenger overloading.

‎An eye witness and a survivor, who narrated how the incident happened, said that the incident happened three days ago at night while returning from Niger state due to overloading.

‎The eyewitness, who could not give exact number of passengers on the boat, said that the heavy wind that accompanied an impending rainfall was also responsible for the incident.

‎Speaking on the development, the chairman of Kaiama local government area, Abdullah Danladi, who led the government delegation to commiserate with families of the victims, said the government would no longer tolerate the nearly yearly occurrence.

The council boss said that the council would set up a committee to ensure usage of life jacket and stoppage of night travelling among other measures.

‎The Emir of Kaiama community, Mallam Muazu Umar, said that enlightenment would be intensified to ensure passengers and boat operators adhere to water traveling safety standards.

