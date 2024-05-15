No fewer than 30 drivers in Anambra State have been arraigned for trying to bribe officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps on duty, and sundry offences.

They were arraigned before a mobile court sitting on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway presided over by Chief Magistrate Mike Anyadiegwu.

While 27 of the arraigned motorists were convicted, three others were cautioned and discharged.

It was gathered that the arraignment of the drivers by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command, was in a bid to provide an open door for summary trial of road traffic offenders, as well as to curb the excesses of motorists on the highways.

Confirming the development in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, ARC Charles A. Iyiegbuniwe, a Staff Officer of public Education in the FRSC Anambra Sector Command, said a total of 68 offences were committed by the drivers, the most prevalent of which include overloading, failure to install speed limiting device, drivers license violation and light sign violation.

Others, he said, include number plate violations, driving with a worn-out tyre, and use of a phone while driving, among others.

While noting that 2 drivers were also arrested and arraigned for Attempting to Corrupt Marshal on duty (ACS), he revealed that the convicted drivers were given options of fines.

“The Sector Commander, RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command, CC Adeoye A. Irelewuyi, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise, stating that the Mobile Court Sitting became imperative following the recklessness and wrong use of the roads by motorists, which has led to avoidable Road Traffic Crashes in the State Capital.

“He admonishes motorists to be law-abiding and obey all traffic rules and regulations, to stay alive and help save lives and properties. He also maintained that the mobile court sitting will come up from time to time until an acceptable level of compliance is achieved,” ARC Iyiegbuniwe added.

