268 years after death of traditional ruler, Oke-Ogun community seeks govt’s nod for a new monarch

A community, Gboroland in Saki West local government area of Oyo State located within the Asabari LCDA, has appealed to the State Government to redress the neglect of the community in its quest to appoint a new monarch, about 268years after the last occupant of the stool.

A statement signed by Acting President of the Council of Elders in Asabari Local Council Development Area, Kinnikinni, Saki West, Barrister L. O. Ahmed, expressed gratitude and the appreciation of the members of the council to God and their ancestors, which made it possible for the appointment of a new king for Asabari after 268years of neglect and injustice.

The area known and called Gboroland, where Asabari Hill was situated was the old site, the source (Orisun) of Saki, i.e. Saki District Council, later Ifedapo Local Government, Ifedapo West and now Saki West Local government.

In the later part of the reign of Alaiyeluwa Oba Tijani Abimbola, Oyedokun II, precisely in 2000, the agitation for an Oba for Gboroland came up openly, but it was not attended to wisely, and gradually the agitation continued unabated.

The Council of Elders thereafter expressed appreciation to late Alaiyeluwa Oba Kelani Olatoyese Ishola Larinre II, the Okere of Saki 2005-2013 and his advisers for his achievements, which included the restoration of his prescribed authority which was suspended between 1962/63 for political reasons, and his national award by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The statement argued that the last administration in the State under late Governor Abiola Ajimobi had set the ball in motion to actualize a new king for the town but political exigencies of the time and the death of Oba Larinre could not make the dream possible.

“But the sudden passage of Oba Lanrinre II in April 2013, and the pressure of the then High Chief Murtala Oladepo the Mogaji of Saki who is the Chairman of Kingmakers and others, and the desire of Alaiyeluwa Oba AbdulGaniyu Adetunji Ladigolu, PhD. J.P. Oranmiyan I, the Okere Oba-Nla of Okerete and Asabariland, prescribed the Authority of Asabari LCDA, to control wider areas brought lull and indecision, but wise council prevailed in the latter part of 2020.

“He is the 5th Oba at the Old site. Four Obas had ruled there in the past. Oba had used the later part of 2022 and up till the end of February 2021 to carry out another rite to appease the gods and our ancestors and God, for his inaction between 2013 and 2019 after 21 days at Ipebi in early 2013,” the statement added.

Oba Ladigbolu had been working with us since March/April 2021, we have been working together for a good one year. Kabiyesi had travelled to all parts of his domain. He went to Abuja and another place of note in connection with his functions.

“He had prepared a blue-print. He is a traditional ruler, an Oba of outstanding education, an experienced administrator in the private and public sectors, a great historian, and former Executive Chairman of Ifedapo Local Government, Ifedapo West (now Saki Local government.

Author and publisher of many educational books, and a socialist. He is a man with sound native intelligence, humble but very firm. A round peg in a round hole. He is high interest in service and not wealth).

“We thank Chief M. A. Koleoso, who the Kabiyesi Oba Ladigbolu hold in high esteem, chief Koleoso, who was secretary to Oyo State Government during the Lam Adesina Administration 1999-2003 ensured the creation of Asabari Local Government. Now Asabari Local Council Development Area, which shall improve the socio-economic development of the LCDA etc,” the statement added.

