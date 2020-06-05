26-year-old man kills driver in Onitsha road accident

Police in Anambra State on Friday arrested a 26 -year-old man, Mr.Tochukwu Onyejekwe for allegedly crushing to death a shuttle bus driver, one Osita Ekpere along Onitsha-Enugu highway, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The suspect who drove a Prado jeep also hit three other shuttle buses before crashing into the drainage.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the victim was rushed to Toronto hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said on Friday 5/6/2020 at about 8:30 am a Prado Jeep with Registration No.UWN 227 PE driven by one Tochukwu Onyejekwe ‘m’ aged 26 years of New auto spare parts Nkpor loss control of his car while driving along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by old defunct NITEL Onitsha.

As a result, the jeep knocked down the driver of a shuttle bus with registration number AWK 279 XJ one Osita Ekpere ‘m’ and hit three other shuttle busses before crashing into the drainage.

Police operatives attached to CPS Onitsha quickly mobilised to the scene and rushed the victim to Toronto hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor on duty.

Meanwhile, corpse was deposited at the mortuary for postmortem Examination and obstruction cleared to enable free flow of traffic.

Suspect arrested and a case under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

COVID-19: Nigeria Experiencing Steady Rise In Maternal, Child Mortality ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, lamented that the country is experiencing a steady rise in maternal and child mortality as a result of disrupted essential services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Through Facebook, Three Brothers Kidnap, Murder 55-Yr-Old Mother Of Five Children

Three brothers of one Emmanuel family, Johnson, Gideon and Success, have been arrested by the police for the kidnap and murder of one Mrs Janet Ogbonnaya. One of the three brothers, Johnson Emmanuel, had lured the woman, a mother of five children, via Facebook from her Gwagwalada home where they allegedly… Read full story

Police Give Account Of How 21 People Were Killed In 2 LGs In Zamfara

Zamfara State police command has said 21 people were killed in attacks carried out in two local government areas of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the police image-maker… Man Man Man ManRead full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE