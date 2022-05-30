26 police officers undergo trial for extortion in Kwara

Twenty-six police officers allegedly involved in the extortion of money and brutalization of youths, students among other motorists in Kwara State are being tried by the state Police command.

Tribune Online that victims of police officers’ extortion and brutality along such routes in Kwara state, namely Offa/Oro/Ajase-Ipo, Ogbomoso/Ilorin and Jebba/Shao, had taken to Twitter with overwhelming evidence in the last couple of days.

The victims, who highlighted with videos and audio conversations of alleged police brutality and extortion of money also indicted senior officers who reportedly posted the affected officers to roadblocks from their respective units.

It was gathered that the Twitter postings reportedly got the attention of the office of the Inspector General of Police, who ordered a discreet investigation into the allegations.

In a statement by the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin on Monday, he said that actions had been initiated to investigate 26 officers and men attached to Aks, Anti-Cultist and Anti-cyber crime units alleged of harassment, intimidation and extortion.

“They have been redeployed out of the units pending the outcome of the investigation to determine their levels of culpability.





“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc (+), wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State, especially the Youth and Students, that the command is not taking the allegation of brutality, intimidation, extortion and harassment of the youths and students by some policemen on the field lightly.

“He reiterated the Command’s commitment to the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, fdc mantra of policing with integrity, protection of the fundamental rights of citizens and in accordance with global best policing practices.

“The Commissioner of Police admonishes the youth and students to be calm, promising to investigate all the allegations raised by the youth and students, especially on the Twitter Space.

The command wishes to dissociate herself from all references made regarding proceeds of crimes to senior officers by the men on the field and categorically states that such references were lies.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police advised the good people of Kwara State not to be scared of reporting the activities of policemen in their localities with facts and proven evidence to the Command, while promising to treat such information with the utmost confidentiality.

The Command is ready to name and shame all the black sheep involved in any activity that is capable of dragging the good name of the force in the mud.

Finally, members of the public are advised to report any case of harassment, intimidation, extortion and brutality to the Command using the following phone numbers.

08033454228

08156196244

08064242862

08032365122.

