26 out of 44 LGs are open defecation-free — Kano govt

Kano State government has announced that 26 out of its 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) have been certified Open Defecation Free (ODF), thanks to collective efforts and strong leadership.

The state deputy governor, Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo, made this known while speaking on behalf of Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf at a programme tagged “On the Progress and Commitment Towards a Fully Open Defecation Free (ODF) Kano”.

“It gives me great pride and a deep sense of responsibility to address you today on one of the most transformative public health campaigns in our dear state — the drive to make Kano State Open Defecation Free (ODF).”

Comrade Gwarzo emphasised that open defecation contributes to the spread of diseases like cholera and typhoid, endangers water sources, and undermines the well-being of children and women.

The state government has launched a massive statewide sanitation intervention, including the construction of public and household toilets and boreholes across all 44 LGAs.

The government has also engaged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and women’s groups as champions of hygiene.

According to UNICEF data, Kano has brought down the prevalence of open defecation to less than 2%, a figure that ranks among the lowest in northern Nigeria.

The state government aims to make Kano State 100% Open Defecation Free by 2026, with the full commitment of local councils and the strong will of the people.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, appreciated the state government’s unwavering support and commitment to water, sanitation, and hygiene improvements in Kano.

The state government acknowledged the invaluable support of development partners, notably UNICEF, WaterAid, Self Help Africa, SATO, NEWSAN, and civil society organisations, in accelerating sanitation progress.

The minister noted that the state government is expected to embark on another phase of commitment to accelerate efforts in delivering the remaining non-compliant 18 LGAs, which could ultimately position Kano State to achieve a fully ODF status.