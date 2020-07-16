26 Igala first class graduates get N13m scholarships

THE Igala Education Foundation (IEF) says it has awarded 26 first-class graduates of Kogi State origin who are of Igala extraction with the sum of N500,000 each as scholarship for obtaining first-class degrees from various universities and distinction in polytechnic across the country.

Making the presentation of N13 million cheques to the beneficiaries in Lokoja, Kogi State deputy governor, Chief Edward Onoja, said the scholarship would enable beneficiaries to further their studies and strive for excellence.

The deputy governor described education as the foundation for sustainable development, and commended the beneficiaries for the hard work that made them come out top in their chosen fields.

Onoja praised the initiator of the Igala Educational Foundation, Professor Emeritus Francis Idachaba, whose novel idea has enhanced the educational attainment of Igala sons and daughters across the globe.

He added that the presentation of the cheques to the deserving beneficiaries was a sacrifice by him, the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and some of his friends who contributed handsomely to change the narratives of the Igala kingdom.

The deputy governor noted that the essence of the grant was not to play politics but to motivate students to work harder with the belief that they would be rewarded.

He enjoined well-to-do individuals in the society to continue to keep the ideals of the initiator alive by working hard to sustain the scheme and improve access to education in Igala land.

Chief Onoja advised the beneficiaries to remain with the vocation that they have comparative advantage in rather than joining the bandwagon.

In a remark, the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Wemi Jones, commended the foundation for being a veritable partner in moving education forward, and urged other parts of the state to emulate the support of the Igala race.