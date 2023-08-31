Lagos State Government, on Thursday, said that a total of 2,588 children experienced emotional, sexual abuse and were exposed to domestic violence within their homes in the State between August 2022 to July 2023.

Permanent Secretary, Solicitor-General, Ministry of Justice, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey, disclosed this at the press conference to flag off this year’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month themed: “Not in my Lagos,” usually marked every September.

The Solicitor-General represented by the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, added that 40 per cent of these children had, however, been taken through counselling programmes to ensure they were able to psychologically deal with the events they had witnessed without it having a permanent and negative impact on them.

She listed the cases to include 609, occasioned by Separation, failure to take responsibility of child(ren), Neglect, Child Abduction, Child Labour, Custody; 143 cases in respect of Child Abuse/Physical Assault, while 235 cases were in respect of Defilement/Molestation by Minor to Minor, with 33 cases having to do with sexual harassment/molestation, among others.

Shitta-Bey further revealed that all the survivors of sexual assault received medical attention from comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centres, general hospitals and Sexual Assault Referral Centres, including Mirabel Centre, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) as well as Idera Centre.

“In the period under review, the Agency has provided services to 7 (seven) Persons with Disabilities who were experiencing one form of Gender Based Violence or the other.

“The youngest child that experienced sexual violence was an 18- month- old baby, whilst the oldest clients that experienced domestic violence were a 79-year- old woman,” she said.

Speaking further, Shitta-Bey said that another analysis of the data revealed that there was a link between mental health issues and domestic violence, as, according to her, 10 per cent of the survivors noted that their abusers are diagnosed with mental health issues.

“The effects of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence cannot be overemphasized as 90 per cent of the survivors disclosed that they have experienced low self-esteem, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), extreme fear and anxiety, and about five per cent suffered from depression and had to seek medical help.

“Some of the men and women that experienced domestic violence disclosed that they lost their means of livelihood as a result of the abuse,” she stated.

The Solicitor-General, however, disclosed that the Agency had secured 21 restraining orders, granted by the courts pursuant to the Protection Against Domestic Violence Law, 2015 against abusive spouses, adding that the Lagos State government through the Directorate of Public Prosecutions equally secured at least 120 judgments during the period under review.





This was just as she noted that about 60 per cent of alleged perpetrators abused alcohol, a development she said increased the risk of perpetrating domestic violence.

According to Shitta-Bey, a number of activities have been set out for the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month in September 2023, saying that there would be an advocacy walk against domestic and sexual violence on September 4, 2023, within the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Besides, she said that there will be a “Market Fiesta” tagged: “MEN WEY SABI,” noting that the Market Fiesta was to contribute towards breaking gender stereotypes which directly and indirectly encourage the perpetration of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

“This initiative would educate individuals on gender roles which are social constructs,” Shitta-Bey said.

According to her, there would also be a symposium themed: “From Trauma to Triumph,” saying that those expected at event include survivors, guest celebrities and policymakers.

“During the symposium, survivors will be enlightened and encouraged on the need to keep moving and to also realize that despite all that has happened to them, victory/triumph is assured at the end.

“This would be an intimate gathering which would include celebrities to serenade the survivors. It is our hope that at the end of this symposium, our survivors would have a change of perspective to life even while on their way to perfect healing,” she said.

Shitta-Bey assured that children would not be left out, saying that the Safeguarding and Child Protection Day would witness the gathering of over 400 students to debate on the topic- “Social Media Promotes Sexual and Gender Based Violence.”

“Participants would also receive books on their rights, body safety and steps to take to report child protection concerns.

“In keeping with our tradition, the agency would also organise the Governor’s Commendation Awards Night to celebrate officers, institutions and individuals who have distinguished themselves in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence,” Shitta-Bey said.

“The following categories of persons and organisations would be recognised and appreciated: Best Family Social Services (FSS) Unit, Most Responsive Health Facility, Most service oriented Non-Governmental Organization, and Most Gender Centric Media house,” she added.

