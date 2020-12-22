253 died in Kwara road crashes in 11 months ― FRSC

A total number of 253 people lost their lives to road traffic crashes (RTC) between January and November this year in Kwara State, the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, on Tuesday, the state sector commander, Jonathan Owoade, said that a total of 321 crashes involving 2,399 people were recorded during the period under review.

The FRSC boss, who said that 1,103 people were injured, added that 253 lost their lives.

“The total number of RTCs in Kwara between January and November this year stands at 321, the number of people involved were 2,399.

“1103 persons were injured and sadly 253 persons lost their lives.

“There were 105 fatal crashes, 191 serious crashes, 25 minor crashes while the total number of vehicles involved were 540,” the sector commander said.

He said that the major causes of the crashes were Loss of Concentration (LOC) and Speed Violation (SPV).

The sector commander appealed to road users to change their attitude positively toward road safety.

He warned against excessive speed, adding that children below 12 years of age were not allowed to sit in the front seat of a car.

“As much as we empathise with those who are victims of such mishaps, we want others to take caution, do not let your safety depend on other road users.

“The statistics are disturbing and we are using this opportunity to enlighten the public through the media, we want people to be aware that they should manage the life that they have.

“When a life is lost or any body part is damaged through crashes, it cannot be replaced,” he said.

“Car maintenance is important to road traffic crash prevention. Avoid fatigue, and obey traffic rules.

“Children should be on the left side of the road when you are walking with them, do not make them walk by the roadside.

“We are working towards zero crash in the state and we do not want more crashes and crash victims on our roads,” Owoade said.

The sector commander, however, called on motorists who were yet to obtain their driver’s license to do so without hesitation.

“We have observed that there are many unclaimed license cards, we urge you to collect your licenses at the Kwara revenue service office.

“And if you do not have a driver’s license, it means you are driving illegally on Nigeria roads, please get your license.

“The processing is no longer delayed, within two weeks, you get your license, do not go about with expired temporary slips, road safety officials will not spare anyone without the approved driver’s license,” he said.

