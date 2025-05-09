2,520 Bauchi pilgrims set for 2025 Hajj

… Governor Bala bids them farewell, urges devotion of time for prayers

A total of 2,520 intending Muslims from Bauchi State are to perform the 2025 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in fulfilment of one of the tenets of Islam.

Addressing the intending pilgrims, State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed urged them to ensure that they devoted their time while in the Holy land, to prayers for a successful pilgrimage.

In the farewell address to the intending pilgrims held at the Sultan Saad International Hajj Camp, Bauchi, the Governor said that the State Government has made adequate arrangements for their welfare while the exercise lasts.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, Bala Mohammed, particularly said that the government has arranged befitting accommodation which is situated within a reasonable distance to the Grand Mosque of Haram.

He stated, “I congratulate the intending pilgrims for attaining this rare privilege of being chosen among millions of faithful to perform the 2025 Hajj. Max Air Limited has been engaged to airlift them from the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to King Muhammad Bin Abdullah International Airport, Madina.

“I am also aware that all the pilgrims have been fully vaccinated against meningitis and yellow fever. The government has sponsored medical personnel to provide first aid services for the pilgrims.”

He then warned the intending pilgrims to avoid acts that will tarnish the good image of Bauchi State and the nation and to live in peace and harmony with their fellow pilgrims.

The Governor further enjoined the intending pilgrims to pray for continued peaceful coexistence amongst the diverse religious, ethnic and political groups in Bauchi State.

He also used the medium to appreciate relevant stakeholders for their support and cooperation to ensure the success of this year’s Hajj operation.

Earlier, the Amirul Hajj and Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Wabi promised that the team would work with all the relevant organisations to help the state government provide the state’s pilgrims with the best services.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris commended the Governor for the tremendous support given to the Board to ensure a hitch-free religious exercise in Saudi Arabia.

He stressed that every necessary arrangement have been made to ensure that the Pilgrims had a wonderful time while in the Holy Land in terms of decent accommodation and feeding as well as mobility from one point to another.

The ES added that all staff of the Board involved in the exercise have been trained and well equipped on how to handle the pilgrims and everything related to them while the exercise lasts from Bauchi to Saudi Arabia and back.

