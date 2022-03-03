250 youths get free UTME forms in Kwara constituency

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
250 youths get free UTME forms in Kwara constituency
250 university admission seekers in the Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero federal constituency in Kwara State have benefited from free Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB)’s Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.
Speaking during the presentation of the UTME forms in Oro, Irepodun local government area of the state on Thursday, the donor and the aspirant for the House of Representatives seat in the area under Accord Party, Hon. Olayemi Afolayan-Jejeloye said that the best student in the examination would be offered a scholarship to study in the university.
He also said that the second and third winners would get a laptop each.
Afolayan-Jejeloye, who emphasised the importance of education which he described as the bedrock of every society, advised the beneficiaries and other young people in the country to build a strong foundation for their future.
“Even the Bible says ‘when the foundation is faulty, there’s nothing the righteous can do’, and you are the foundation for the future. So, if the foundation is not educated, not exposed, and not solid, then the future of this country is bleak.
“I want to, first of all, thank you all for even seeking a better future for yourselves because it is one thing for a good future to be provided and another thing for one to utilize the available opportunity”.
He also urged the youth to shun temptations of the get-rich-quick syndrome, saying they should rather give attention to sustaining a good name.
The donor also advised them to stay away from internet fraud and instead make use of the opportunities internet has offered for intellectual advancement and self-development.
The aspirant’s father, a legal practitioner, Chief Olu Afolayan Jejeloye, emphasised the importance of education and the reasons why his son entered into politics.
“Education is a gateway to success in life. If you’re not educated you are on the wrong side. Even if you want to be a mechanic, you have to be educated. Most tailors now are graduates. The era of illiterates becoming successful mechanics is gone because they will not feature dynamism in the trade. But when you have educated people on board, they will bring dynamism into it.
“His involvement in politics was not at my instance. He has made up his mind and he has actually prepared himself for it. All I needed to do was just to pray for him,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man reveals (2) Secret Fruits That Increased His Small Manhood, Gives Stronger Erections and Stops Premature Ejaculation In 7 Days... CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS.

You might also like
Latest News

Okomu Oil raises alarm over bandits invasion of rubber plantation

Latest News

Edo govt promotes freedom of speech, abolishes sedition, criminal defamation laws

Latest News

National Convention: I am still in race for APC chairman ― Mustapha

Latest News

Edo Police confirm arrest of officer involved in civilian assault in Benin

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More