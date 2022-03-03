250 youths get free UTME forms in Kwara constituency

250 university admission seekers in the Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero federal constituency in Kwara State have benefited from free Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB)’s Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.

Speaking during the presentation of the UTME forms in Oro, Irepodun local government area of the state on Thursday, the donor and the aspirant for the House of Representatives seat in the area under Accord Party, Hon. Olayemi Afolayan-Jejeloye said that the best student in the examination would be offered a scholarship to study in the university.

He also said that the second and third winners would get a laptop each.

Afolayan-Jejeloye, who emphasised the importance of education which he described as the bedrock of every society, advised the beneficiaries and other young people in the country to build a strong foundation for their future.

“Even the Bible says ‘when the foundation is faulty, there’s nothing the righteous can do’, and you are the foundation for the future. So, if the foundation is not educated, not exposed, and not solid, then the future of this country is bleak.

“I want to, first of all, thank you all for even seeking a better future for yourselves because it is one thing for a good future to be provided and another thing for one to utilize the available opportunity”.

He also urged the youth to shun temptations of the get-rich-quick syndrome, saying they should rather give attention to sustaining a good name. The donor also advised them to stay away from internet fraud and instead make use of the opportunities internet has offered for intellectual advancement and self-development.