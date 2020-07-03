25-year-old man rapes 7-year-old girl in Bauchi

A seven-year-old girl, (names withheld), is in critical condition at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi after she was allegedly raped by a 25-year- old man who is now on the run.

While narrating the incident to Journalists at the NUJ Press Center on Thursday, Founder of a Bauchi based NGO, Babba Takko Foundation, Hajiya Zainab Baraya Babban Takko, said that the incident occurred on Tuesday in Anguwar Kur one of the areas within Bauchi metropolis.

She said that the suspect lured the girl to an abandoned building in the area and raped her after which he dumped her near an abandoned clinic building in the area leaving her for dead.

Zanaib BabanTakko added that good Samaritans who saw the little girl in the condition took her home but could not be taken to the hospital because it was late.

Her parents were also in a state of confusion seeing their daughter in that situation, she added.

The rape victim was rushed to the hospital the following morning, Wednesday, by the Foundation after it got the information and she is receiving treatment now and responding well.

The Foundation Chairperson added that the incident has been reported to the Police Command while the legal department of the Foundation is getting ready to initiate prosecution of the suspect anytime he is arrested.

On what should happen, Zainab Baban Takko called on the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, to immediately assent to the bill on violence against persons (VAPP) passed into law by the State House of Assembly recently.

Mother of the victim, while speaking, lamented the situation her daughter found herself in saying that if she survives it, the memory will haunt her for life and she will continue to live in trauma.

She said that they thought the little girl was in the Qur’anic school at the time not knowing that she had fallen victim to what she described as barbaric and inhuman calling on the authorities to do something in order to curb the trend.

A visibly worried woman said that “she is the youngest among my children and very intelligent, now somebody has made her to live in trauma all her life. I have left judgment for Allah.”

When contacted for confirmation, the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili said that as of the time, his office was yet to get the report from the concerned Division but promised to get back as soon as he got the report.

