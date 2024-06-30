Yekini Yusuf, a 25-year-old man and a resident of Olowe Street, Odo-Ona, off Ibadan-Abeokuta expressway, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in the early hours of Saturday died of complications from persistent substance abuse.

His death certificate, issued at a private hospital, where he died in Ibadan and spotted by Tribune Online revealed that Yusuf died as a result of prolonged consumption of hard drugs.

Yusuf was said to have left home around 4 am to meet with his friends at an undisclosed location in Ibadan, where they were said to be consuming hard drugs, the process caused Yusuf to collapse and was immediately rushed to a private hospital where they were referred to the University College Hospital (UCH), but eventually ended up at another private hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to information gathered from reliable sources in the area where Yusuf resided with his mother revealed that he was renowned for constant consumption of hard drugs which his mother, friends and other relatives warned him against.

Tribune Online gathered that sometime in the year 2023, Yusuf suffered a seizure as a result of the excessive consumption of hard drugs which nearly took his life, but was revived by neighbours who quickly came to his rescue.

He was said to have left the area after the incident and returned a few months ago before his eventual death.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

