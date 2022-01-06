25-year-old man contracts friend to kill father over inheritance

Police in Niger State have arrested a 25-year-old Abubakar Mohammed Baba, for allegedly conspiring with a friend to kill his 52-year-old father, Alhaji Mohammed Baba.

Police said the father was attacked and stabbed to death in his residence at Koropan community in Paikoro local government area of the state on October 13, 2021.

This was contained in a press statement signed and made available to newsmen by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun on Thursday in Minna.

According to the statement, “On 29/12/2021 at about 1030hrs, based on credible intelligence, Police operatives attached to Chanchaga Division arrested one Abubakar Mohammed Buba aged 25yrs ‘m’ of Gidan Madara area of Chanchaga, Minna.”

He added that during interrogation by the police, the suspect allegedly confessed to having conspired with 26-yr-old Aliyu Mohammed of Chanchaga who is presently at large to kill the deceased.

“He later led Police operatives to Tagwai-Dam where the body of the deceased was dumped after being severed and packed in a sack,” said the PPRO.

Abiodun added further that the suspect was said to have confessed further to have contracted the said Aliyu for N110,000.00 in which he paid a deposit of N50,000 and later paid the balance of N60,000 after selling some of the deceased’s properties.

“He claimed to have committed the act in order to quickly inherit the father’s properties,” DSP Wasiu Abiodun maintained.

The PPRO, however, assured that effort was ongoing to arrest the fleeing Aliyu Mohammed while the case was under investigation at SCID Minna, adding that the suspect will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after the investigation was concluded in the matter.

• Another sets mother ablaze over wife’s disappearance

In a related development, the statement noted that earlier “on 20/12/2021 at about 2030hrs, Police operatives attached to GRA Division arrested one Stephen Jiya aged 39yrs ‘m’ of Niger motel area of Suleja local government area of the state.

“The suspect was arrested at Darusalam, Minna for the offence of culpable homicide of his mother, one Mrs Comfort Jiya, aged 61yrs (deceased) ‘f’ of Darusalam, Minna.”

It added that during interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and claimed that on 19/12/2021, he had a misunderstanding with his wife at his home in Suleja which attracted the intervention of neighbours and the issue was laid to rest while he left to work.

The statement stated further that on the return of the suspect from work, the same day in the evening, he was said to have discovered that his wife had left home to Minna, without his consent.

“He confessed further that he left Suleja to Minna on 20/12/2021 with a plastic bottle of premium motor spirit (PMS) and went to the family house where he met his mother cooking in the kitchen.

“The suspect sprayed the deceased with the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in his possession and set her ablaze because she usually intrudes into his marital affairs, thereby suspected her for his wife’s disappearance from home,” the statement added.

The Police however noted that the outcry of the deceased and the flame from the house attracted neighbours who rushed her to General Hospital Minna where she was later referred to another medical facility. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

DSP Abiodun noted that the suspect has been arraigned in court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, Abiodun said the command has thereby advised parents/guardian to closely monitor their wards against the influence of bad peers emphasizing that the use of hard drugs always have a strong connection to crime and criminality.

