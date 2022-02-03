25-year-old bandit confesses to killing over 20 persons in Katsina, neighbouring states

A 25-year-old bandit, Naziru Sani, has confessed to killing over 20 persons in separate attacks in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States.

Sani also narrated how he got N20,000 or N30,000 after each raid led by terror kingpin, Bello Turji.

Sani, who hails from Makera village in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State told journalists while being paraded by the police in Katsina that he belonged to the Turji terror gang.

He said: “I belong to a gang led by Bello Turji who is currently hiding in Jangebe forest in Zamfara. Turji commands over 200 deadly armed men. For me, I’ve killed over 20 people with an AK-48 rifle in different attacks where I earned N20,000 or N30,000.

“I was arrested early today on my way to Suleja in Niger State, leaving my family in Zamfara,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, paraded Sani alongside other criminals, saying they terrorised states in the North-West.

While parading the suspect, Isah said police operatives apprehended him along Jabiri Quarters in the Funtua Local Government Area of Zamfara State after receiving credible information from residents.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to being a terrorist-bandit under the leadership of a notorious terrorist ‘Bello Turji’, who has been on the commands’ wanted list.”

