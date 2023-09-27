Twenty-five states and the Federal Capital Territory have been alerted by the Nigeria Meter Geological Agency of heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday with the possibility of flash floods.

The dates of Thursday 28th and Friday 29th September 2023 according to NiMet these states Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna would experience heavy rainfall.

The forecast by NiMet also showed that Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Abia would be exposed to moderate to heavy rainfall.

The forecast listed Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, and Benue States, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to the forecast very light or no rain is expected over the rest of the country.

On infrastructure, NiMet also said strong winds are a threat to weak structures, trees, and masts, adding that people in affected states should disconnect electrical appliances before and not during the rains.

NiMet cautioned that the expected moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to cause some flash flooding over their areas of occurrence.

The agency also warned that strong winds may accompany the rains with the strongest winds expected over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi.

Members of the public, especially the driving population have been advised by NiMet not to drive through surface runoff waters, as they have strong undercurrents

It maintained that other likely hazards include slippery road surfaces, reduced visibility during the rain, which can disrupt road traffic stressing that avoiding the temptation to drive through such surface water would be safer for all.

