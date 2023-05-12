As legal fireworks continue over the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President-elect, some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have asked the federal high court sitting in Abuja, to stop his inauguration over failure to secure 25 per cent in the in the nation’s capital, therefore extend tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The plaintiffs, in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023, applied for an order, restraining “the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, any other judicial officer and/or any other authority or person from swearing in any candidate in the February 25 presidential election as President or Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, until it is judicially determined with finality or in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution that such candidate has fulfilled the requirement of Section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution”

According to the suit, “the plaintiffs and other FCT residents have a legal interest and constitutional rights to be heard on the question of whether a President-elect must secure at least 25% of votes cast, on the first ballot, in the FCT, Abuja.”

Among other prayers, FCT residents want the court to extend tenure of outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari pending the controversies surrounding his successor is determined.

“A declaration that no state of the country is at the same time the FCT for any propose whatsoever, including, in particular, under section 134 (2) (b) of the Constitution.

“A declaration that no candidate in the February 25 presidential election in the country may validly be declared elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without that candidate obtaining at least 25% of the votes cast in the FCT, Abuja.

“A declaration that no candidate in the February 25 presidential election may validly be sworn in as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, without such candidate having obtained 25% of the votes cast in FCT, Abuja.

“A declaration that following the February 25 presidential election and until a successor is determined in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and sworn in, the term of office of his Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCON, as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria subsists and endures in accordance with the provisions of section 135 (1) (a) of the Constitution”.

Also, “An order setting aside or suspending any declaration and/or issuance of a Certificate of a Return to any candidate in the February 25 presidential election in the country as having been elected, save and except it is judicially determined with finality that such candidate fulfilled the conditions stated in section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution”.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and the CJN were cited in the matter as 1st and 2nd defendants, respectively.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE