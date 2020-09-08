’25 per cent global morbidity, mortality due to malaria’

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa has disclosed that about 25 per cent of global morbidity and mortality are due to malaria.

Dr Tsanyawa, however, stated that there is a need for all stakeholders to dedicate their time and energy to ensure that they come up with a very robust and workable document that could guide the fight against malaria for the next 18 months.

He made the observation during a workshop on the Review and Development of Malaria Operational Plan

According to him, “There is also a need from the stakeholders to be more consistent with the Annual Operation Plan (AOP) review and development.”

A statement signed and issued by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Hajiya Hadiza Namadi, a copy made available on Tuesday to pressmen in Kano, said the commissioner commended the Malaria Consortium for their support in organising the Malaria Annual Operation Plan.

“We are all living witnesses of the transformation that the health sector has undergone under the leadership of the health-friendly governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over the last four years which significantly improved the overall health status of the people of Kano State,” Tsanyawa added.

