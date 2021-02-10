25 million people have shown interest in joining APC, says Kogi governor

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, formally flagged off the All Progressive Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise, saying he has received nothing less than 25 million people that are ready to join the party.

He made this known at his country home polling unit 11 Agassa, Ahachi, Okeneba ward in Okene Local Government Area of the state during the exercise.

“We are registering and validating members into our party. People make the party. President Buhari has advised us to rebuild the party from bottom up. I have received nothing less than 25 million people that are ready to join the party,” he said.

The governor said inline with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to rebuild the party from bottom-up, he was ready to build the party and make it one of the strongest party in the country.

“We are charged to mobilise, sensitize, educate all Nigerian citizen those that are in the party and those that are not in the party to join APC, all the youths, women those in other political party come and join the party. It is only in APC that you can realised your dream.

